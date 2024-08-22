ZKH Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $309.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZKH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.