Ziopharm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

