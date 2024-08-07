Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $242.8 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.15 per share.

