ZIM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported profit of $371.3 million in its second quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $3.08 per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

