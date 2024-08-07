Live Radio
Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 4:53 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $572 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

