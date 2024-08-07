Zevia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in…

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $37 million to $40 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 million to $166 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVIA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.