Yum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $367…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $367 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.