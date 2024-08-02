Live Radio
York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 9:34 AM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Friday reported earnings of $5 million in its second quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

