Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $463.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.7 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion.

