Xponential Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.9 million.

