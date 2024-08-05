Xperi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The media software company posted revenue of $119.6 million in the period.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million.

