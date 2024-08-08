Xometry: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

