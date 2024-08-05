Xencor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $66 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $66 million in its second quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $17 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XNCR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.