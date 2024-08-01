Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $302 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $302 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 54 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

