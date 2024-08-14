XCel Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported profit of $195,000 in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported profit of $195,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

