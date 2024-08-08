X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $90.8 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $90.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $563,000 in the period.

