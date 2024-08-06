Wynn: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $111.9 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $111.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

