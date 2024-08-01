WW International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue of $770 million.

