W&T: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period.

