Writing a Thank-You Email After an Interview: 10 Examples

In a competitive job market, every detail counts. While a thank-you email may seem like an insignificant step at the end of the interview process, a well-written one can set you apart from the competition and underscore your interest in the position.

Here is a guide to writing a professional thank-you email that will leave a lasting impression on your potential employer.

Why Should You Send a Thank-You Interview Email?

— It shows that you are polite. Sending a thank-you email after an interview demonstrates your thoughtfulness, engagement and good manners. In short, it makes you a likable interviewee.

— It demonstrates interest. Following up your interview with a thank-you note helps you stand out among applicants and communicates your genuine interest in the company. Certified career and resume strategist Victoria Morneau recommends sending a thank-you note even if you’ve been rejected for the job, as circumstances can change and you might be considered for future opportunities. “Back when I interviewed for my first real job upon graduating post-secondary, I was told I was the only candidate to send a thank-you note. Needless to say, I was hired,” she says.

When Should You Send a Thank-You Email?

To ensure that the person receives your thank-you email while the interview is still fresh in their memory, Morneau says it’s best to send it within 24 hours of the interview and during typical office hours.

A good rule of thumb is to send a thank-you interview email to everyone you interacted with during the hiring process. This means not just the interviewer from the first round but also those who participated in subsequent rounds — even if you’ve already met and thanked them before.

If you haven’t heard back about the position after a week, it may be appropriate to check in on the hiring process, Morneau says. Beyond that, she advises refraining from further follow-ups.

What to Include in a Thank-You for the Interview Email

Here are five elements to include in your thank-you emails:

— Conversation reminder. Include “one key learning, a memorable takeaway or a reminder of why you’re excited about the role,” says Joseph Liu, career change consultant and host of the “Career Relaunch” podcast. By mentioning specific points from the interview, he says, you’ll demonstrate your engagement and attentiveness.

— Your gratitude. In a few sentences, thank the interviewer for their time and for allowing you to interview for the role. While this may seem obvious, Liu says it’s important to explicitly include the words “thank you” in the email.

— The value you could provide. Ideally, you want to demonstrate how you could add value to the company. To do so, Liu says you could “build on an idea you discussed, share a resource or even offer to introduce the interviewer to a helpful contact.” However, don’t stress too much if you’re struggling to come up with something valuable to share. It’s better to skip this step than insert something into your email that feels inauthentic or forced.

— Your interest in the company. In the thank-you email, reiterate why you’re interested in the role and why you’re the right person for it. For example, you could explain how your skills transfer to the position.

— Next steps. Your email should state your hope that the hiring manager will allow you to progress to the next round of interviews, Liu says.

Professional Thank-You Interview Email Samples

Refer to these samples to help you craft a compelling thank-you email following an interview.

1. Thank-You Interview Email After a Phone Screen

Here are two possible emails you could send to a recruiter after an initial phone screening interview:

Thank-you email template 1: “Dear Ms. Adams,

Thank you for discussing the (job title) position at (company name) with me today. I was glad to hear my background is an ideal match for the team, and I look forward to the next steps in the process.”

Thank-you email template 2: “Dear Mr. Smith,

Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me today about my interest in joining (company name) as a (job title). You must engage with many talented applicants, and I appreciate your eagerness to delve into my background and skills.

I’m confident that my previous experiences in various areas, namely (experience), are directly in line with the responsibilities that come with this position, and I’m thrilled about the prospect of adding value to your organization. I remain very interested in this position and look forward to taking the next step to an in-person interview. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need any further information.”

2. Thank-You Email After the First Interview

Regardless of how you fared in the first round of interviews, send a thank-you email within 24 hours. Doing so shows the hiring team you appreciate the opportunity and highlights your professionalism and interest in the position.

Here are two templates for a thank-you email after the first interview:

Thank-you email template 1: “Dear Ms. Adams,

It was a pleasure meeting you today at (company name). I appreciate you taking the time to speak with me about my qualifications. Your question on (topic) was excellent, as it allowed me to explore the (details of the topic) with you. After our meeting, I realized that while responding to your question on (topic), I failed to elaborate on (details).

Finally, I hope my background and experience in (experience) will help demonstrate my ability to offer unparalleled value to your company. Thank you once again for your time and consideration. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if I can provide any other information.”

Thank-you email template 2: “Hi James,

Thank you so much for your time today. I enjoyed learning more about the growth and future goals of the team at (company name). I believe my knowledge and experience launching marketing campaigns could be of great value to your team.

Please let me know if I can provide additional information to demonstrate my qualifications. I’m very interested in continuing in the interview process and appreciate your consideration.”

3. Professional Email for a Status Update

In most cases, you should hear back from the company within a week or two after the first round of interviews. Unless the hiring manager lets you know that it’ll take longer, consider sending a follow-up email to check the status. Here’s an example:

“Hi Mary,

I really enjoyed meeting with you on (date) and wanted to express my gratitude for the opportunity to discuss my qualifications and skills for the position of (job title). I’m very interested in becoming a part of (company name) and would like to follow up with you on the status of my application.

Are there any updates on the position? Again, thank you so much for your consideration. I hope to hear from you soon.”

4. Follow-Up Email on a Key Interview Point

A follow-up thank-you email that focuses on a key point from the interview is a great way to remind the interviewer that your skills and experience align with the company’s needs. Here’s an example.

“Dear Mr. Johnson,

Thank you for the opportunity to discuss the marketing manager role at (company name).

I found our conversation about leveraging data for targeted campaigns particularly exciting and have been thinking more about how my experience with data analytics could be beneficial.

In my previous role at BrightPath Marketing, I led a project that used data analytics to increase engagement by 35%. I believe this experience could be valuable for your team’s goals.

Thank you again for considering me. I’m excited about the possibility of joining your team.”

5. Thank-You Email After a Zoom Interview

If your interview was conducted over Zoom or other video conferencing software, here is a sample thank-you email:

“Dear Ms. Lee,

Thank you so much for meeting with me over Zoom today. I really enjoyed learning more about the position and am confident that my skills and experience make me a strong candidate for this role.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide. Thank you once again for considering my application. I look forward to the possibility of working together.”

6. Thank-You Email After Second Interview

Your thank-you note after the second round of interviews should restate your interest in the position and highlight your skills and experience. Here’s an example:

“Dear Ms. Peters,

Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me today.

Following our discussion, I’m even more excited about joining your team at (company name). The conversation about your upcoming sustainability campaign was particularly inspiring and has reinforced my belief that my skills in content creation and social media marketing would be a great fit for the innovative work you’re doing.

I understand you are meeting other candidates this week, but feel free to email me at any point if you need additional information or have any questions.

I look forward to hearing from you.”

7. Thank-You Email After the Final Interview

To stand out among other job applicants, send a thank-you email after the final interview to express your appreciation for the opportunity and reiterate your enthusiasm for the role and the company.

“Dear Mr. Cole,

It was a pleasure meeting with you and the panel today. I enjoyed our discussion and appreciated learning more about the role, including the challenges and opportunities it presents.

I’ve learned a lot about your company by speaking with so many team members. It was reassuring to hear how enthusiastic and collaborative the team is, which solidified my interest in joining (company name).

I look forward to hearing from you about the position. Please let me know if there are additional details I can provide.”

8. Internal Interview Thank-You Email

Sending a thank-you email for an internal role is just as important as sending one to a hiring manager at another company. Here’s what an internal interview thank-you email may look like:

“Dear Ms. Berry,

Thank you for taking the time to interview me for the senior content marketing manager role. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss how I can contribute to the team and further develop my career within (company name).

My five years of experience in marketing and skills in search engine optimization, data analytics and project management make me a great fit for the role. Having been with (company name) for almost three years, I am enthusiastic about taking the next step in my career and contributing to our shared goals.

Please let me know if you need any other information. I look forward to learning about the next steps in the process.”

9. Thank-You Email to a Recruiter After an Interview

A thank-you email to the recruiter is a nice way to show you’re grateful for their help in arranging the interview and to keep the lines of communication open.

“Dear Ms. Chang,

Thank you for arranging the interview with (company name). The conversation with the team went well, and it was great to learn about the exciting projects they are working on. I’m even more excited about the opportunity to become a part of their team.

Thanks again for your help throughout this process. If there’s anything else you need from me or next steps I should prepare for, please let me know. I look forward to hearing from you.”

10. Internship Interview Thank-You Email

Sending a thank-you note after an internship interview can make a big difference in your chances of getting the internship. It will also leave a positive impression that could lead to future opportunities with the company.

“Dear Mr. Garcia,

Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me today. I’m even more excited about the potential of working with you after our discussion. I’ve been a big fan of your company’s work for many years, which I hope came across during the interview.

This internship sounds like the perfect opportunity for me to get hands-on experience with data analysis, and I’m eager to dive into interpreting data and turning it into actionable insights for your company.

Once again, thank you for considering me for this internship. I’m looking forward to hearing from you about the next steps.”

Check Your Work

Your thank-you interview email shows the hiring manager how you communicate, so double-check it and ensure there are no spelling and grammar errors. It’s also important to “match the tone of your thank-you emails to the tone of the organization,” says Loren Margolis, certified career coach and founder of TLS Leaders. For example, if the company has a formal culture, start your greeting with “Dear (name)” or “Hello (name).” But if it’s a more casual startup, using “Hi (name)” may be more appropriate.

Also, remember that some members of the hiring team might forward your email to other team members, so make sure to customize your emails based on the person’s title, department and interests.

