Workiva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $177.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $183 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 94 cents to 98 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $727 million to $729 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

