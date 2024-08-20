Workhorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.3 million…

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its second quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $842,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $842,000.

