Wolverine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $425.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.1 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion.

