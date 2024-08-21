Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $174.9 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $174.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.39. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $864.2 million, or $6.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $807.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wolfspeed expects its results to range from a loss of $1.09 per share to a loss of 90 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $215 million for the fiscal first quarter.

