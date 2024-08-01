WillScot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.9 million in its second…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.9 million in its second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $604.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

