Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $225.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

