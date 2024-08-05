Williams Cos.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $401 million.…

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.86 per share.

