Willdan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Willdan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:50 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 55 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $141 million in the period.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share.

