Willdan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 55 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $141 million in the period.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.