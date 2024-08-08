WideOpenWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $158.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $160 million.

