NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 203.75 214.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4632 2.4388 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6741 2.6963 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 4.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.38 84.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2625 1.3092 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4100 3.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9000 3.8600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4500 9.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6425 7.6650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1945 4.2115

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6679 0.6608

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 77.300

