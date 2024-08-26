NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2485 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2472
|1.2485
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|207.75
|203.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5265
|2.4632
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7365
|2.6741
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.9450
|3.9450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.10
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.60
|85.38
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2926
|1.2625
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|281.00
|281.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.4400
|3.4100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8625
|3.9000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|331.40
|331.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.3400
|9.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0825
|7.6425
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4047
|0.4222
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1410
|4.1945
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6509
|0.6679
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
