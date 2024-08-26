NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2485 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2485 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 207.75 203.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5265 2.4632 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7365 2.6741 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 3.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.60 85.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2926 1.2625 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4400 3.4100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8625 3.9000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.3400 9.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0825 7.6425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1410 4.1945

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6509 0.6679

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

