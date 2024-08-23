NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 209.50 207.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5186 2.5265 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7281 2.7365 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 3.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.11 85.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2649 1.2926 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4800 3.4400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9200 3.8625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0625 8.0825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1815 4.1410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6521 0.6509

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

