Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 210.00 209.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4804 2.5186 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6884 2.7281 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 3.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.47 86.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3511 1.2649 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4800 3.4800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9550 3.9200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.6000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1525 8.0625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1495 4.1815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6430 0.6521

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

