Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 22, 2024, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 210.00 209.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4804 2.5186
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6884 2.7281
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 3.9450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.47 86.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3511 1.2649
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4800 3.4800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9550 3.9200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.6000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1525 8.0625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1495 4.1815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6430 0.6521

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up