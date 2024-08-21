NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 210.00 210.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4785 2.4804 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6781 2.6884 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.9450 3.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.38 86.47 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2994 1.3511 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 281.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5100 3.4800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8575 3.9550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0725 8.1525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1665 4.1495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6348 0.6430

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

