NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2472
|1.2472
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|210.00
|210.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4169
|2.4785
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6171
|2.6781
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.5750
|3.9450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.25
|16.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.69
|86.38
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2806
|1.2994
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|294.50
|294.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.4900
|3.5100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9950
|3.8575
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|331.40
|331.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6000
|9.5500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8575
|8.0725
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4047
|0.4047
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1275
|4.1665
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6196
|0.6348
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
