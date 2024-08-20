NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2472 1.2472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 210.00 210.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4169 2.4785 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6171 2.6781 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.9450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.69 86.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2806 1.2994 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4900 3.5100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9950 3.8575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.40 331.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.5500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8575 8.0725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4047 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1275 4.1665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6196 0.6348

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

