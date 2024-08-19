NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2472 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 210.00 210.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3889 2.4169 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5776 2.6171 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.28 87.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2610 1.2806 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4900 3.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9825 3.9950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 331.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.6000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5625 7.8575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4047

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1390 4.1275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6184 0.6196

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.