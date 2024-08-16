Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 16, 2024, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 202.75 210.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3307 2.3889
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5197 2.5776
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.60 16.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.55 88.28
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2691 1.2610
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5500 3.4900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0075 3.9825
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7300 9.6000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3200 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0250 4.1390

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6168 0.6184

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up