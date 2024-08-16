NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 202.75 210.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3307 2.3889 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5197 2.5776 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.60 16.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.55 88.28 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2691 1.2610 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5500 3.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0075 3.9825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7300 9.6000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3200 7.5625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0250 4.1390

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6168 0.6184

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.