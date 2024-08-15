NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 202.00 202.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4205 2.3307 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6109 2.5197 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.66 88.55 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2751 1.2691 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 294.50 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5500 3.5500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0250 4.0075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.7300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2300 8.3200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0360 4.0250

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6260 0.6168

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

