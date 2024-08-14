Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 200.00 202.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3522 2.4205
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5340 2.6109
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.46 88.66
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2023 1.2751
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6000 3.5500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0025 4.0250
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9400 9.6700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2225 8.2300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0550 4.0360

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6379 0.6260

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up