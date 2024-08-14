NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 200.00 202.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3522 2.4205 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5340 2.6109 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5750 3.5750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.46 88.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2023 1.2751 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 294.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6000 3.5500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0025 4.0250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9400 9.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2225 8.2300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0550 4.0360

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6379 0.6260

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

