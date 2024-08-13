Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 13, 2024, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.75 200.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4174 2.3522
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6165 2.5340
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.5750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 16.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.25 87.46
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2690 1.2023
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5400 3.6000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 9.9400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1725 8.2225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9800 4.0550

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6259 0.6379

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

