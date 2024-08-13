NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.75 200.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4174 2.3522 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6165 2.5340 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.5750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.25 87.46 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2690 1.2023 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5400 3.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 335.20 335.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 9.9400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1725 8.2225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4317 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9800 4.0550

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6259 0.6379

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

