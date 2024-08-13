NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2544 1.2544 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2544
|1.2544
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|195.75
|200.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4174
|2.3522
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6165
|2.5340
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.0950
|3.5750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|16.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.25
|87.46
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2690
|1.2023
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|283.38
|283.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.5400
|3.6000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0200
|4.0025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|335.20
|335.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1200
|9.9400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1725
|8.2225
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4317
|0.4317
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|3.9800
|4.0550
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6259
|0.6379
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
