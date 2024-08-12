Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 4:04 PM



NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2544
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 195.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4414 2.4174
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6432 2.6165
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.0950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.25 89.25
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2644 1.2690
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5600 3.5400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.0200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 335.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1800 10.1200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1275 8.1725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9450 3.9800

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6129 0.6259

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

