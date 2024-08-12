NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2544 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2828
|1.2544
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|194.75
|195.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4414
|2.4174
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6432
|2.6165
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.0950
|3.0950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.30
|n.a.
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.25
|89.25
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2644
|1.2690
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|283.38
|283.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.5600
|3.5400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0975
|4.0200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|382.50
|335.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1800
|10.1200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1275
|8.1725
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4246
|0.4317
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|3.9450
|3.9800
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6129
|0.6259
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
