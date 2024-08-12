NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2544 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2544 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 195.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4414 2.4174 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6432 2.6165 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.0950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.25 89.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2644 1.2690 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5600 3.5400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.0200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 335.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1800 10.1200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1275 8.1725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4317

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9450 3.9800

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6129 0.6259

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

