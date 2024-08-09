NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.00 194.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3569 2.4414 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5585 2.6432 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.0950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.89 90.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2590 1.2644 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6100 3.5600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0875 4.0975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 382.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.1800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1075 8.1275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9375 3.9450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6197 0.6129

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

