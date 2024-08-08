NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 195.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2759 2.3569 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4773 2.5585 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.0950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.98 90.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3270 1.2590 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.38 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1025 4.0875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 382.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4100 10.2900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9250 8.1075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0115 3.9375

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6170 0.6197

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.