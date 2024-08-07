NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2828
|1.2828
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|184.00
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3267
|2.2759
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5289
|2.4773
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.0950
|3.0950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.40
|16.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.82
|89.98
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2691
|1.3270
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|303.25
|283.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6900
|3.6700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0325
|4.1025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|382.50
|382.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.5600
|10.4100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9500
|7.9250
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4246
|0.4246
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|3.9840
|4.0115
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6205
|0.6170
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
