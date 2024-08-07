NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3267 2.2759 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5289 2.4773 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0950 3.0950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.82 89.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2691 1.3270 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 283.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6900 3.6700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0325 4.1025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 382.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.5600 10.4100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9500 7.9250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.9840 4.0115

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6205 0.6170

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.