NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.00 184.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2954 2.3267 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4967 2.5289 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 3.0950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 92.04 89.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3183 1.2691 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0075 4.0325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.50 382.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4400 10.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9500 7.9500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4246 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0840 3.9840

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6268 0.6205

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

