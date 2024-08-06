NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2828 1.2828 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2828
|1.2828
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|185.00
|184.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2954
|2.3267
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4967
|2.5289
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.6750
|3.0950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.45
|16.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|92.04
|89.82
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3183
|1.2691
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|303.25
|303.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6500
|3.6900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0075
|4.0325
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|382.50
|382.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.4400
|10.5600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9500
|7.9500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4246
|0.4246
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0840
|3.9840
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6268
|0.6205
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
