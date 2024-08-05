NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2828 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2828 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 185.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3123 2.2954 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5114 2.4967 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 2.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.67 92.04 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2712 1.3183 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6000 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9750 4.0075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 382.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3100 10.4400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8350 7.9500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0665 4.0840

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6238 0.6268

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

