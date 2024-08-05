Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2828
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 185.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3123 2.2954
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5114 2.4967
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 2.6750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.67 92.04
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2712 1.3183
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6000 3.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9750 4.0075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 382.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3100 10.4400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8350 7.9500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4246

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0665 4.0840

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6238 0.6268

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

