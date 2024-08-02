NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2981
|1.2981
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|191.50
|189.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3330
|2.3123
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5293
|2.5114
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.6750
|2.6750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.15
|16.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.77
|91.67
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2701
|1.2712
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|303.25
|303.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6600
|3.6000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0125
|3.9750
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|374.30
|374.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3000
|10.3100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5900
|7.8350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4441
|0.4441
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1600
|4.0665
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6298
|0.6238
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
