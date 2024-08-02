NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 189.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3330 2.3123 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5293 2.5114 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 2.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.77 91.67 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2701 1.2712 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6600 3.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0125 3.9750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 374.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3000 10.3100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5900 7.8350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4441

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1600 4.0665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6298 0.6238

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

