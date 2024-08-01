NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2981 1.2981 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.00 191.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3251 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5190 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.6750 2.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.74 91.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3333 1.2701 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 303.25 303.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7400 3.6600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0100 4.0125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 374.30 374.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.3000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.5900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4441 0.4441

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0630 4.1600

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6315 0.6298

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

