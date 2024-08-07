White Mountains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $21.24. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.74 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $395.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $455.6 million.

