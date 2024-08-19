What’s the Difference Between a Pension Plan and a 401(k)?

When you’re ready to retire, you’ll want more than Social Security to pay the bills. Those benefits typically only provide…

When you’re ready to retire, you’ll want more than Social Security to pay the bills. Those benefits typically only provide enough money to replace about 40% of average earnings, according to the Social Security Administration. Covering the rest is up to you.

“There are two ways you can pay for retirement (through the workplace),” according to Tonya Manning, managing director and chief actuary for Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

You could have a defined benefit plan, which is a traditional pension, or a defined contribution plan, like a 401(k) account. While both plans provide money in retirement, they are vastly different in how they are set up and administered.

Here’s a look at the basics of each account, including the benefits, disadvantages and differences between a pension plan and a 401(k).

What Is a Pension Plan?

As a workplace benefit, pensions give workers a monthly payment in retirement as long as they have met certain eligibility criteria. Typically, companies require that employees work a minimum number of years to receive a pension, and they must reach a certain age before getting a stream of retirement payments. The pension benefit is usually calculated with a formula that takes into account a person’s years of service and earnings.

“You can often refer to a pension as similar to Social Security,” says Tim McGrath, a certified financial planner and managing partner of Chicago-based Riverpoint Wealth Management. Like Social Security, pensions provide regular, predictable payments for life.

Employers are largely responsible for funding pensions, but employees may be asked to make contributions toward this benefit. Once retired, workers have limited control over how they receive their pension. Some companies give employees the option of receiving their pension in a lump sum, but monthly payments are more common.

Plans may also offer a spouse survivorship option. If selected, workers will get a lower monthly payment, but a spouse will be entitled to continue receiving benefits after the worker dies. It can be difficult, if not impossible, for a retiree to change this election, so workers should carefully consider their health and life expectancy as well as that of their spouse when deciding whether to opt into spouse survivorship.

A Disappearing Retirement Benefit

While workers and retirees may like pensions, they have fallen out of favor with employers.

“Very few private sector employers are offering pensions nowadays,” says Todd Feder, vice president and senior retirement plan consultant with Girard, a Univest Wealth division in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

That’s because while pensions are predictable for employees, they represent an unknown and rising expense for employers. A company promises that in exchange for years of service, it will financially support a worker throughout their entire retirement. That has become an expensive promise, especially now that the baby boomer generation has hit retirement age.

The number of defined benefit plans dropped quickly in the 1990s, and that corresponds with an increase in defined contribution plans such as 401(k) accounts, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. In 2021, there were 46,388 defined benefit pension plans offered in the U.S., down from a peak of 172,648 in 1986.

Among the pension plans offered today, the vast majority are for government employees. Only 15% of private industry workers had access to a defined benefit pension plan in March 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That included 10% of nonunion workers and 66% of union workers.

What Is a 401(k) Plan?

As companies have phased out pension plans, they have replaced them with 401(k) plans, which shift the responsibility of saving for retirement to workers.

“With a 401(k), they are going to have a pot of money available to them at retirement,” Feder says. How big that pot is depends on how much money an employee saves during their working years.

In 2024, employees can contribute up to $23,000 to a 401(k) plan. Those age 50 and older can make up to $7,500 in catch-up contributions for a total annual contribution of $30,500.

Many employers make contributions to workers’ 401(k) accounts. However, employees may need to work a certain number of years to become vested and fully entitled to that money. What’s more, firms will often match a certain percentage of a worker’s contributions to the plan, although this, too, may be subject to vesting requirements.

“We’ve created a system in which everyone is self-funding,” Manning says. When it comes time to retire, “You get to decide how you take out your money and when,” she says.

Traditional Versus Roth Accounts

There are two versions of 401(k) plans, and each offers its own tax benefits.

Traditional 401(k) plans offer a tax deduction at the time contributions are made. Money grows in the account tax-deferred and then is subject to regular income taxes when withdrawn in retirement. Any money taken out of an account prior to age 59 1/2 may be subject to a 10% penalty. Once a retiree reaches age 73, he or she must begin making required minimum distributions or pay a penalty equal to 25% of the distribution amount.

Roth 401(k) plans do not provide a deduction for contributions, but that money can be withdrawn tax-free during retirement. Like traditional 401(k) accounts, there may be a 10% penalty on early withdrawals, but that only applies to investment gains. Since the contributions have already been taxed, there is no penalty for withdrawing a portion of the principal early. Unlike traditional accounts, Roth 401(k) plans have no required minimum distributions in retirement.

Pension Versus 401(k): Which Is Best?

The major differences between pensions and 401(k) plans can be summed up as follows:

— Pensions are primarily funded by employers, while 401(k) plans are primarily funded by employees.

— Pension investments are controlled by employers, while 401(k) investments are controlled by employees.

— Pensions offer guaranteed income for life, while 401(k) benefits can be depleted and depend on an individual’s investment and withdrawal decisions.

— Pension benefits do not pass to heirs unless there is a spouse survivorship provision, while money left in a 401(k) account can be distributed to beneficiaries other than a spouse.

For workers, there is a lot to like about pension plans. They provide lifetime income for retirees, and if the market drops, workers don’t have to worry about their monthly payments declining.

However, if 401(k) investments fail to perform as expected, it has a direct impact on a retiree’s nest egg. Employees are also given control over which funds within a company’s plan to place their money, and that too can come with risks.

For example, workers may be placing money in aggressive funds when they should be investing more conservatively or vice versa. To help workers make smart decisions, many 401(k) plan administrators offer educational tools or even access to financial advisors to help guide investment elections.

Another significant difference between pension and 401(k) plans is transparency. While 401(k) plans make it easy for workers to see where their money is invested and how it is performing, there is no such option with a pension plan.

When comparing a pension plan and a 401(k), pensions are often seen as the clear winner. However, younger workers aren’t likely to benefit from these retirement plans. “There are very, very few individuals starting in a job with a pension,” McGrath says.

Fortunately, the smart use of a 401(k) plan can provide benefits that make for a comfortable retirement. To make the most of your company-sponsored retirement plan, start saving early, maximize your employer’s match and watch your balance grow.

Update 08/20/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.